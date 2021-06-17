Neil Bowker appointed Chair of UK Warehousing Association management board

At its recent Annual General Meeting, the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) confirmed Neil Bowker, Commercial Director of Bowker Group, as its new management board Chair. He will take over from current Chair, Nicola Ridges-Jones, Managing Director of MS Holdings (South) Ltd.

Commenting on Neil’s appointment, Nicola said, “I am delighted to hand over responsibility for this important industry role to Neil Bowker, who has been a great support to me as Vice Chair. He has been a proactive and valued member of the UKWA Management Board for some years and I know he will continue to make valued continued contribution in his new role. Neil’s considerable industry experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove a great asset as we move forward from these most challenging times and adapt to the demands of the post-pandemic world. I know that he will bring great focus and vision to his new position and am confident that with Neil as Chair of the management board, UKWA is in the safest of hands.”

Neil added, “I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as the Chair of the UK Warehousing Association. The UKWA is uniquely positioned to help it’s 800+ members and, along with our new CEO Clare, I look forward to implementing an ambitious strategy during this critical period for warehouse providers, both large and small.”

Neil is third generation within Bowker Group, a major transport and warehousing provider and one of the longest serving members of the Association.

Also announced at the UKWA Annual General Meeting is the appointment of Clare Bottle as the new CEO, replacing previous incumbent Peter Ward, who announced his intention to step down earlier this month.

