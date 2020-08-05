Neovia Logistics invests in AutoStore delivered by Element Logic

Neovia, the 3PL who works with leading automotive, industrial, aerospace and technology companies has signed an agreement with Element Logic to install an AutoStore system in Desford.

The AutoStore system in Desford is a key project for both companies and signifies a step change for Neovia in improving the way small items are handled in their warehouses. For Element Logic, the original AutoStore partner, this is their first project in the UK, in addition to over 90 sites throughout Europe.

“As a leading service provider Neovia, is always focused on meeting and exceeding the high-performance standards of our clients. That’s why we are continuously looking for improvements to our processes and to ensure the timely shipping of orders at a 100% accuracy. We always had a very efficient but manual process. In order to support the growth of our customer and anticipating a shrinking labour market, we needed a new approach,” Guido Van Gompel, Solutions Director, EAME explains.

“We looked at a variety of solutions and concluded AutoStore is the most suitable, high performing and flexible system. It has no single point of failure and has an almost 100% up-time,” Van Gompel adds “Element Logic demonstrated the advantages of the system and their own experience as one of the European AutoStore leaders which led us to choose them as our partner for this implementation.”

System designed to be scalable and expandable

Neovia is investing in an AutoStore solution with initially 43,000 bins and 36 robots. The system is designed to be scalable and is designed to be expanded in multiple phases as part of a gradual go-live that ensures a smooth uninterrupted service for its client. The start of operations is scheduled for Q4 2020.

“We are incredibly excited about the partnership and being able to deliver an AutoStore solution to one of the most prominent 3PLs in the Automotive sector. Together with Neovia, we will undoubtedly deliver a warehouse that meets the very high requirements for accessibility, flexibility and scalability,” says Jeremy Clouston-Jones, Managing Director Element Logic UK.

More about Element Logic:

For over 30 years Element Logic has been optimizing warehouse performance.

We create smart solutions to help warehouses deal with their customer’s increasing demand for fast deliveries. Our robotic solutions, software and consulting help businesses improve their value chains and to be more profitable. We optimize warehouses of all sizes in a wide range of industries including electronic components, parts distribution, consumer electronics, 3PL, pharmaceuticals, apparel, sports equipment, and more.

As the original AutoStore® partner, we have a wealth of experience designing, delivering and installing tailormade solutions that improve customers workflow.

Element Logic has 130 employees in Europe and had a turnover of €80 million in 2019. Our headquarter is in Norway, with subsidiaries in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Benelux and Poland.

