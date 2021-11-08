Net Zero Meetups launches first climate positive, AI technology matching service to help businesses connect in a green and sustainable manner

Net Zero Meetups helps businesses connect with the people they want to meet the most by deploying a smart matching technology and decreasing environmental impact

Net Zero Meetups, a digitally native events, and matchmaking company, today announces the launch of the first-ever fully climate positive and sustainable events platform for businesses. The solution is designed to help businesses reach their Net Zero goals through eco-friendly, focused, and productive series of meetings and collaborations sessions.

Net Zero Meetups’ AI matchmaking technology provides Net Zero businesses with a cost-effective solution to meet their business objectives all while ensuring they are working towards the betterment of planetary health. The technology provides companies and people with the access to hundreds of industry attendees, perfectly matched 1 to 1 meetings, and a variety of informative roundtable discussions.

Recognising that our planet needs solutions now, Net Zero Meetups was created with a mission to bring greener, smarter, and sustainable business meetings to the forefront. They hope that today’s announcement will help address the events industry’s struggle with lessening its impact on the environment but additionally allowing businesses in the Net Zero world to truly commit to their mission of reducing carbon emissions, being sustainable, and reaching Net Zero by 2050. Given that in the UK alone, the events industry is responsible for over 1.2 billion kilograms of CO2e emissions each year, Net Zero Meetups knew there had to be a better way.

“We are very pleased to play our part to accelerate companies and people in navigating the complex challenges of sustainability and going green. With the introduction of our AI matchmaking platform, businesses can focus on reaching the people that will help them achieve their business goals, all while doing it in a time-effective, cost effective, and most importantly sustainable matter,” stated Peter Gould, chairman of Net Zero Meetups.

Net Zero Meetups strongly believes that companies can and should do more to ensure that they are working towards reaching Net Zero Meetups. Their first smart matching event will focus on the green construction industry and will be held on the 5th and 6th of April in 2022. The company plans to create a series of Net Zero Meetups to serve various industries and regions to help the world do business sustainably.

https://netzeromeetups.com