New 3 and 4 wheel electric forklifts from Hyster

Hyster Europe has extended its range of electric counterbalance lift trucks with the introduction of nine new three- and four-wheel forklift models for lifts up to 3.5 tonnes.

The Hyster® J1.5-3.5UT four-wheel and J1.6-2.0UTT three-wheel electric forklifts are the latest models to join the Hyster® UT series. Designed to be simple to use and easy to maintain, the new electric Hyster® lift trucks provide affordability and reliability across industry.

“A familiar automotive layout alongside superb manoeuvrability and control make these uncomplicated electric forklifts well suited to the needs of many different handling operations,” says Rob O’Donoghue, Director Solutions – Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Hyster Europe. “They are ideally positioned to complement the existing range of Hyster® lift trucks and warehouse equipment.”

The new electric UT lift trucks offer an ergonomically designed operator compartment with controls in easy reach. A clear LCD display, in full colour on the 4-wheel series, provides the driver with easy access to all the data needed.

Thanks to a wide mast window, drivers benefit from excellent visibility while a robust mast provides stability. Meanwhile, fast lifting and lowering speeds and travel speeds of up to 16km/h* help drivers to get the job done quickly and easily.

The new electric Hyster® UT forklifts, which are available with lead acid batteries, also offer a small turning radius and truck footprint to aid effective manoeuvring in warehouse aisle or loading areas, where space may be at a premium. A range of standard features and options, including different masts, forks and carriages, help to further configure the truck to the particular needs of the application.

The three- and four-wheel electric UT forklifts are also ideal for operations looking to self-service. With simple components and clever design elements, such as an easily removable on-piece floor plate and quick release battery hood and controller cover, when matched with the right application and operating intensity, the trucks can minimise both service time and costs.

Available now, the new series of electric lift trucks includes J1.5UT, J1.8UT, J2.0UT, J2.5UT, J3.0UT, J3.5UT four-wheel trucks, lifting up to 3.5-tonnes, and J1.6UTT, J1.8UTT and J2.0UTT three-wheel trucks lifting up to 2-tonnes. All are supported by the experienced network of local Hyster® dealers, with spare parts readily available and the back-up of a standard warranty.

Visit www.hyster.com for more information or to find a local Hyster® dealer.