New agreement with Commscope Ruckus will reinforce Renovotec’s warehouse networking leadership

Renovotec will leverage Commscope’s wired and wireless networking portfolio for its supply chain customers

Commscope will benefit from Renovotec’s high penetration of warehousing and industry

Leading supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec (www.renovotec.com) has struck an ‘Elite Solution Provider’ agreement with wired and wireless communications expert Commscope (NASDAQ: COMM) and its recently acquired Ruckus Networks subsidiary, Renovotec announced today. The agreement will give Renovotec access to Commscope Ruckus’ Wi-Fi, switching and other networking technology and expertise for its supply chain customers, while Commscope will benefit from Renovotec’s high penetration of warehousing and industrial environments.

“As an independent provider Renovotec scours the marketplace to select the best technology and highest-impact solutions for its customers” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Commscope Ruckus provides tried and tested technology that has been voted ‘best wireless’ in independent tests, and an innovative product portfolio that we can draw on for our user base.”

Renovotec provides a complete range of wireless networking services, from site surveys, design and planning to installation of networks, maintenance and support, remote monitoring and health checks according to the company. Users can monitor the health and performance of their network infrastructure 24/7 with ‘Renovotec Network Alert’ monitoring and alerting software, a sophisticated system backed by the company’s expert support team.