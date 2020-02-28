New agri-hub fully operational at the Port of Rosyth with the arrival of 30,000 tonnes of animal feed

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub (“agri-hub”) is now fully operational at the Port of Rosyth with the arrival of the Baltic Mantis bulk cargo ship and her load of over 30,000 tonnes of animal feed from Argentina.

As part of a long-term partnership with Forth Ports and Cefetra Ltd, the Fife port has now become the main Scotland’s principal agri-hub, handling an extensive range of agricultural products for the Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries.

To create the unrivalled agri-hub, the Port of Rosyth has been deepened to provide a true deep-water port capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo. Its existing storage facilities have been significantly extended with the addition of a new, 200,000sq.ft. purpose built agricultural products terminal, increasing the port’s storage capacity to around 100,000 tonnes. The terminal was built by Luddon Construction and the port manages all the operations in the store.

The port has invested in a new Liebherr mobile harbour crane for bulk handling capability at the agri-hub. This new crane is a state-of-the-art mobile harbour crane with powerful transmission and advanced electronics for bulk handing.

To further enhance the port’s bulk handling process, and to manage dust emissions, a new SAMSON ecological hopper is also now in place at the port. The eco hopper is the first of its kind in the UK and forms a key component of the new agri-bulk hub facility.

Derek Knox, Senior Port Manager, The Port of Rosyth said: “This is an exciting time for the Port of Rosyth as we see another significant investment programme for our customer, Cefetra, reflecting our strategy of working in partnership to deliver supply chain solutions reach fruition. This new agri-hub and our new Liebherr mobile harbour crane bring together the port’s unrivalled logistics links as well as its excellent marine capability. It’s also great to see the new SAMSON eco hopper in use. This is a key part of our dust control at the port. My thanks also to the Luddon Construction team who delivered the new terminal warehouse ahead of schedule.”

Andrew Mackay, Managing Director at Cefetra Ltd, said: “We are very pleased with the new Rosyth agri-hub development. We would like to thank Forth Ports and their contractors Luddon, Liebherr and Samson for delivering these excellent purpose-built facilities. The agri-hub will increase the efficiency of our supply chains, allowing us to take advantage of scale and location, bringing additional benefits to our customers and to Scottish agriculture for the long term.”

Rosyth’s location and logistical links to the motorway network, make it ideally suited to supply all areas of Scotland and Northern England. In addition, Rosyth, being near to continental Europe, has advantages in short sea freight.