New appointments keep Pall-Ex Group on the road to growth

Pall-Ex Group has expanded its network team with a raft of new appointments to support on-going growth.

The logistics giant has doubled its team to 12 following the acquisition of the Fortec Distribution Network in 2020 and the introduction of its shareholder model.

Laura Brown, Nick Antill-Holmes, Alice Holdsworth and Kieran Lloyd Jones have been appointed Network Compliance Managers, while Rebecca Wayte has joined as Head of Network – North and Craig Chapman as Head of Network – South East, Emma Beales as Head of Network – Midlands and Ashely Diamond as Head of Network – South West.

Member Development Director, Mark Barlow, has recently been appointed to increase shareholder membership, focusing on key regions for the Fortec Distribution Network, including Scotland.

Together the team will ensure that existing shareholders meet strict quality and customer service standards, support individual business growth plans and aid member recruitment.

Pall-Ex Group now dominates the pallet network industry with more than 160 haulier shareholder members operating across Pall-Ex and the Fortec Distribution Network.

Sue Buchanan, Director of Network, comments: “A sharp increase in service demand within the B2C sector has underlined the need for membership growth and improved efficiency within our networks, particularly in rural locations.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura, Nick, Alice, Kieran, Rebecca, Craig, Emma, Ashley and Mark to the team and look forward to strengthening the Pall-Ex Group network with their support.

“With more than 70 years’ combined industry experience, their experience and knowledge of the sector will be vital to strengthening our networks on behalf of our members and our customers.”

Rebecca Wayte, who has worked in logistics for 18 years, comments: “My main responsibilities are to continue improvement of service, quality and revenue growth for our members in the North and I will work closely with them to achieve our collective goals.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to grow freight volumes and shareholder membership for the Fortec Distribution Network over the next 12 months.”

Craig Chapman, who brings 17 years’ logistics experience to the role, comments: “Pall-Ex Group is at an exciting point in its evolution; the fact we are now a member shareholder network means we can channel our energy and focus on being the best in the industry.

“By ensuring the South East region is stable and future proofed, we can realise our strategic goals for the Group.”

Find out more about pallet network shareholder membership at Pall-Ex.