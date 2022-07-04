New Beaverswood Shadow Boards for end aisle warehouse racking applications

Improved organisation of end-of-aisle racking tools and equipment in warehouse and distribution centres is provided by the new Modulean Rack End Boards, from workplace visual communications and safety products specialist Beaverswood.

Ensuring compliance with 5S Lean processes and requiring no specialist expertise to use, the eye-catching boards offer an effective, easy-to-use solution for the storage and access of cleaning, first aid and sanitising products among other equipment, ensuring that it is all handily available for workforce use.

The quick identification of tools in a busy environment is provided by clear product marking, which helps to increase production levels and reduce errors while simultaneously minimising the risk of shop floor cross contamination. The boards make use of otherwise ‘redundant’ space – displaying significant information and facilitating important work and cleaning tools, as well as a range of health and safety equipment for the warehouse.

Designed for flexibility and versatility, the Modulean Rack End Boards consist of a colour-coordinated system that can be used individually or linked together for diverse applications. Users can also reduce operational costs as workplace standardisation removes the requirement for installing costly and time-consuming, custom-made shadow boards.

Measuring 2,000mm high x 900mm wide to accommodate most standard racking systems, the boards are manufactured from tough, scratch resistant Foamex and come in seven design options to accommodate 5S Lean process requirements:

• Sanitising board including wall mounted soap dispenser

• Cleaning board featuring a mop, brush bucket and ‘A’ frame floor sign, with an A4 yellow and black chevron frame to insert personalised warning information.

• First Aid board consisting of a wall-bracketed first aid kit with an A4 black frame for a dedicated first aid sign

• Fire safety board with fire extinguisher and fire blanket

• racksack board for the improved collection and segregation of workspace packaging waste materials

• Rack assessment board

• Magnetic easy wipe blank white board with a dry wipe write on surface

Either single or double markers are available to help users quickly recognise aisle identification and also mandatory weight load notices – all supplied on one cost effect and visually effective board – while easy interchange of information inserts depending on individual requirements is provided.

Supplied with the products on display and including dedicated fixings, each board features a mandatory weight load notice to ensure compliance with regulations while a title panel to allow users to insert their own printed information also features. Product is available from £169 – £369 depending on specification and requirements. More at www.beaverswood.co.uk or tel; 0118 979 6096 or sales@beaverswood.co.uk