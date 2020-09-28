New ‘Business’ trimline announced for IVECO Daily range

Daily Business trimline includes popular options into one easily identifiable package, boosting residual values, offering cost savings to operators and increasing driver appeal,

IVECO is introducing a new Business trimline from September 2020 which will be available across the entire Daily product range (excluding Daily 4×4 and Minibus models). The new model, launched digitally via Facebook Premiere across the UK dealer network will be available to order from September 23rd.

Designed to group together some of the ranges most popular options, the standard equipment features manual air conditioning, cruise control, front fog lights as well as electrically heated & adjustable door mirrors. Ordering a Business trimline vehicle delivers customers a 34% saving compared to specifying each option individually.

Daily Business will be recognised as a standalone model and features new dedicated ‘BUSINESS’ badging to differentiate it within the Daily line-up.

It’s not just savings at the front-end that operators will benefit from. Research and forecasting by industry-leading used valuation data experts, CAP, suggests that Business models are predicted to hold an extra £1,000 in value at 12-months old.

“CAPs predictions of a strong uplift in residuals cements the Business trimline as a real value-added proposition in the Daily range” comments IVECO’s Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts. “By adding to Daily’s already impressive comfort and driveability credentials means customers will benefit from a comprehensive vehicle ready for any mission, without compromising their bottom line.

The award-winning IVECO Daily is built upon a C-shaped steel chassis, allowing it to form the most versatile vehicle in its class. Available as a panel van, chassis cab, chassis cowl and crew-cab the Daily range spans 3.5 tonnes GVW to a range exclusive 7.2t offering a payload almost a tonne greater than its competitors in the medium-sized truck market.

Developed with Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT) and built to meet stringent WLTP & RDE Euro VI D emissions standards, the IVECO Daily can be specified to run on both diesel or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The 2.3-litre F1A Diesel is homologated for both light and heavy duty, with power ranging from 120-hp with 320-Nm of torque to 160hp with 380Nm. All variants are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 8-speed HI-MATIC automatic gearbox, capable of near-seamlessly swapping ratios in under 200 milliseconds.

The heavy duty 3.0-litre F1C is available with 160hp and 380Nm with the manual gearbox while the 180hp version can be specified as either a manual or HI-MATIC. The range-topping 210hp and 470Nm is only available with HI-MATIC.

Operators looking to maximise their green credentials, whilst saving up to 34% on fuel costs and reducing their CO2 emissions by 95% when running on Biomethane, are able to choose a CNG-powered turbocharged 3.0-litre F1C engine. Daily is the only vehicle in its class capable of offering an automatic gearbox with a CNG engine, it can also be specified with a manual gearbox. Producing 136-hp and 350-Nm of torque it emits 4dB less engine noise compared to its diesel counterparts.

To check stock availability at your nearest IVECO dealer, visit www.iveco-dealership.co.uk.