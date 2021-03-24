New cab and engine for largest Hyster® Big Trucks

Hyster has launched the next evolution in its range of Container Handlers and 18+ tonnes capacity Lift Trucks, featuring new state of the art cabs and controls and Stage V compliant diesel engines.

“With the new Stage V engines, businesses can continue to benefit from a low Total Cost of Ownership and meet emissions regulations,” says Chris van de Werdt, Product Strategy Manager EMEA Big Trucks, for Hyster Europe. “The new engines reduce fuel consumption while maintaining productivity and lifting speeds, bringing the cost per load moved down.”

The latest evolution to the Hyster® Big Trucks range also sets new industry standards for operator cabins. The new cockpit-style cab across the Hyster® 18 – 48 tonne lift truck series positions all truck information and controls at the driver’s fingertips.

“Work is easier and more comfortable than ever for the operators with a new seating design and large floor area,” he says explaining that the cabs feature heating and ventilation options to suit summer or winter conditions. With more glass integral to its design the new premium cab also provides excellent visibility during driving, reversing and manoeuvring.

“For container handlers, including ReachStackers, we have developed a dedicated cabin with even more floor space and a re-designed joystick control,” Chris says. “To help operations keep control of costs, the cabin also includes a performance counter which reports usage data such as the number of containers moved, fuel used per container and distance covered per container.”

To support accurate and efficient handling, Hyster® Empty Container Handler drivers also benefit from a user-friendly digital performance 7” display. An optional second graphic display can also clearly show the status of spreader engagement and whether the container has a positive lock or not, as well as any limitations the operator should be aware of. This may speed up operations and reduce ‘mispicks’, enhancing productivity even in heavy-duty applications.

The new Hyster® ReachStacker cabin includes a dual digital display with load weight and load moment information, as well as boom geometry, as standard. This helps support operators with suggested actions for maintaining stability and reducing load-centre.

“Applications handling at long load centres with ReachStackers can also increase performance thanks to extra low-end engine torque on the new Stage V engines. Noise at inland terminals can also be reduced,” Chris says.

For emissions regulated markets, the new Stage V engines will be introduced gradually, with Hyster® Empty Container Handlers and Hyster® RS46 ReachStackers among the first models to benefit, featuring either a 7.7 or 10.7 litre engine. The Stage V Hyster® trucks also incorporate smart monitoring and service to optimise uptime in demanding applications.

The service interval of the engine oil has been extended from 500 to 1000 hours and the engine oil level will be shown in the cabin display, so there is no need to use a dipstick. A two-stage coolant level warning via the display is also standard, alongside a timer to prevent hot turbo shutdown. The transmission has also been updated across the range.

To accommodate extreme duty applications, the transmission cooling capacity of the updated Empty Container Handlers and 18-32-tonne heavy duty forklifts has been increased significantly. The trucks also feature a hydraulically driven fan that helps reduce fuel consumption and noise levels. Reversing fans can be supplied by the Hyster Special Engineering Team if required.

“Businesses can select the right truck for their needs thanks to a range of different options, from pump sizes to operating mode,” says Chris. “Add-ons include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, directional control on steering column, Bluetooth radio, container weighing solutions, a choice of seats and many more.”

The new truck engines will use a combination of a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and DEF like AdBlue® and a Diesel Particle Filter (DPF). Both after-treatment units are packed in one box positioned on the outside of the truck providing easy access and heat rejection. The ash cleaning interval is approximately 4500 hours depending on the application. The engines are equipped with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), which minimises the creation of NOx, resulting in less AdBlue® usage.

Due to its low market volume in emissions regulated countries, the 40-52-tonne Laden Container Handler will not be developed for Stage V compliant regions but will feature the updated Hyster® cabin, allowing operators in non-regulated markets to experience the productivity and ergonomic benefits. Updated trucks with Stage IIIA compliant Cummins engines for non-regulated countries will follow later.

For more information, contact your local Hyster® distribution partner or visit www.hyster.com.