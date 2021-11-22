New Chairman and Board Members for HAE EHA

Leading trade body for the hire and events industries Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Bravery, Managing Director of SHC Hire Centres, as Chairman of the Main Board. Neil takes over the reins from Brian Sherlock of Brandon Hire Station, who stepped down as Chairman after three years in the role.

Neil brings with him extensive experience, having been part of the Tools, Plant & Equipment Board and the HireTrain Committee. He also helped lead the development of the Digger & Dumper Safety Working Group which aims to drive change across the industry and eliminate fatal accidents. As HAE EHA looks onwards and upwards to the future, this new appointment brings with it exciting times ahead as the sector is set for a strong bounce back after the events of the last 18 months.

The Association thanked Brian Sherlock for his hard work over the last three years, and it goes without saying that the last year and a half in particular has been one of the most challenging times for those working in the hire and events industries. This of course has had a huge knock-on effect for the inter-connected web of industries that rely on these sectors. Outgoing chairman Brian praised the Association’s resolute approach during this difficult period, and commented that “HAE EHA were relentless in their actions to reignite events and keep the tool and equipment sector trading.”

Brian has now been appointed Association President at HAE, and he looks forward to all the opportunities and challenges this will bring as work continues to ramp up in the hire and construction sectors.

The after-effects of the COVID situation have made it clear that lobbying the government on behalf of hire and events businesses has never been more essential, and the Association continues to ensure the sector’s voice is heard in both the UK Parliament and in all Devolved Assemblies.

Along with this latest appointment, HAE EHA has also welcomed seven new members onto its board from a spectrum of hire and events related backgrounds, each nominated to represent their industry, attend meetings and act in the best interest of the association and its members. A full list of all HAE EHA Board Members is available on the website.

HAE EHA is interested in welcoming more voices, particularly round its marketing table, so if you are involved in marketing in the hire industry, please contact Ann Harrison, Group Marketing and Communications Manager for more information and meeting dates.

For more information visit www.hae.org.uk