New Chief Executive appointed to lead Cold Chain Federation

The Cold Chain Federation is pleased to announce that Phil Pluck joins the federation today (Monday 20th November 2023) as its new Chief Executive

The Cold Chain Federation is the membership body leading the UK’s temperature-controlled logistics industry.

Phil Pluck brings to the Cold Chain Federation a wealth of experience in leadership roles at professional membership bodies, including the Freelancer and Contractor Services Association, the Glass and Glazing Federation, and the Royal Town Planning Institute. He has also worked with and advised on operational and commercial strategy for a number of other membership bodies as well as holding commercial directorships in the charity, private and government sectors.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Phil Pluck says: “I am honoured to be appointed Chief Executive of the Cold Chain Federation, representing and supporting such a critical part of the supply chain at a time of significant industry change. The CCF has a talented team, a strong track record as a leader in sustainability, and it delivers an invaluable suite of services for our members. As we look to the UK cold chain’s challenges and opportunities of today and into the future, I am delighted to be leading the federation as we support and inspire our members to go from strength to strength.”

Cold Chain Federation President Paul Bennell said: “We are delighted to announce that Phil Pluck joins the Cold Chain Federation as Chief Executive today. Phil has extensive experience in leading membership organisations across a range of industries and I am looking forward to working with him as we build on the federation’s strong delivery and indispensable services for our members across the UK.”

To support a smooth transition, Shane Brennan remains with the federation for a short handover period before he takes up his new role at the Global Cold Chain Alliance at the end of the year.

www.coldchainfederation.org.uk