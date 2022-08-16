New coachbuilding apprenticeship launched by Tiger Trailers and Heritage Skills Academy

Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tiger Trailers of Cheshire, has launched and opened applications for a unique new coachbuilding apprenticeship in partnership with Heritage Skills Academy, which offers apprentices the exciting opportunity to gain skills working on classic cars, vans, motorcycles, trucks and other vehicles at Brooklands Museum and Bicester Heritage, sites steeped in automotive history.

The new Heritage Engineering Technician Apprenticeship in Classic Vehicle Coachbuilding combines old-school skills with cutting-edge technology. Working with highly specialist teams, apprentices will be taught about the history and development of materials and vehicle construction, hand skills, design and pattern development while working with composite materials, welding, fabrication including bending, folding, creating jigs and frames, and the removal and replacement of components.

Twelve places on this exclusive and highly specialised apprenticeship are available through Tiger Trailers and the resulting Heritage Engineering Technician (HET) Level 3 Apprenticeship qualification awarded by HSA at the end of the 42-month course is a nationally recognised certification. Employment with Tiger Trailers in a skilled role is guaranteed to apprentices graduating from the programme, with the prospect of a long-term career with excellent progression opportunities including managerial roles.

Abigail Lee, HR Manager at Tiger Trailers, says: “We are extremely proud to be able to offer this unique, exciting and highly specialised new apprenticeship, which gives the next generation of trailer coachbuilders an incomparable opportunity to learn at iconic sites like Bicester Heritage and Brooklands while surrounded by classic vehicles of all sizes right up to airplanes including Concorde.”

“Tiger has always been passionate about apprenticeships, and we hope that our new partnership with HSA will lead to other exciting developments in the future while ensuring that our products are built to the highest standards, alongside the strong benefits we offer and our active part in local education and community”, she adds.

A starting salary from £12,506 is offered and the apprenticeship is delivered on a block release basis, with enrolees attending HSA’s academy at Brooklands in Surrey on average every 5 weeks for a 5-day block of training running from Monday to Friday. The remaining 80% of the time is spent working in Tiger Trailers’ 168,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art and modern trailer manufacturing facility, with the firm covering accommodation and travel costs during training.

Those interested in enrolling on this unique opportunity can obtain more information from Tiger Trailers’ website, which directs applicants to the Government’s ‘find an apprenticeship’ service where they can formally apply. Applications close in early September, with an anticipated course start date of October.

John Pitchforth, Heritage Skills Academy’s Managing Director, comments: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Tiger on this new apprenticeship program. Teaching new and old coachbuilding skills is so important to keeping the UK industry at the forefront of design and build. The Tiger apprenticeship offers excellent career prospects for a long and interesting career with a world class company.”

Tiger Trailers is a leading articulated HGV semi-trailer and rigid truck bodywork manufacturer with a customer base including many household names. The company’s focus is on innovative design solutions, high build quality and a collaborative approach, tailoring products to customers’ requirements. Services include Finance, Parts and Rentals, and the firm is passionate about road safety and the local community.

Heritage Skills Academy was founded by John and Janice Pitchforth in 2015 to meet a growing need for a younger generation in the Heritage Industry and works with employers, apprentices, and industry leaders to train the next generation of heritage engineers and promote exciting opportunities within the heritage industry, meeting the needs of employers through the organisation’s apprenticeships.

