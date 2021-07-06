New compact pallet truck joins Yale product range

Yale Europe Materials Handling introduces the MPC15 compact pallet truck to its product range.

The pallet truck is perfect for customers looking for an upgrade from a hand pallet truck.

The lithium-ion pallet truck is efficient, easy to use and a low cost solution thanks to its minimal maintenance requirements.

Yale Europe Materials Handling has revealed a brand new compact pallet truck ideal for customers looking for efficient and dependable materials handling equipment. The YaleⓇ MPC15 compact pallet truck is the perfect upgrade from a hand pallet truck, offering an easy to use and low cost solution.

“We are pleased to add the Yale MPC15 lithium-ion compact pallet truck to our product range,” said Gianbattista Scaramuzza, Senior Product Strategy Manager – Warehouse Products at Yale. “The truck is efficient and reliable – ideal for continuous operations.”

Nurturing productivity

The lightweight truck boasts an ergonomic, multi-function handle with all controls within reach for the operator, reducing strain. To maximise the uptime of the truck, it is fitted with a LED display that gives a battery re-charge alert and provides on-board diagnostics.

“The powered travelling of the compact pallet truck can reduce operator fatigue, while the short battery exchange time helps to keep the truck on the go,” added Gianbattista.

Affordable and robust

“Not only is the truck easy to use, but it is easy to maintain too,” said Gianbattista. “Operators can place their trust in the high quality and robust components to complete the task at hand.”

The MPC15 compact pallet truck features maintenance-free components, such as a brushless drive motor and lithium-ion battery, helping to keep the cost of ownership down.

An Intelligent Remote Key offers easy selection of additional smart functions, such as operating the tiller in the upright position in confined areas and Turtle speed.

“All in all, the new Yale compact pallet truck would be a great asset to customers looking for something more than a hand pallet truck. It is designed to keep loads moving efficiently, helping to keep operations flowing smoothly,” concluded Gianbattista.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.