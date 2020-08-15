New Customer Support manager for Tadano Demag UK Ltd

Tadano Demag UK has announced the appointment of Paul Duke as the new Customer Support Manager for operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Paul holds a Degree in Technology & Business Management and brings more than 20 years of experience in Customer Support to the company. Paul’s previous work as Customer Service Manager for Palfinger lorry loaders in the UK was instrumental in Palfinger becoming No1 for Customer Service. Customer Support is of central importance, and with the appointment of Paul Duke, our company has therefore entrusted the development of Customer Support in the UK and Ireland to an experienced and highly respected figure in the industry.

Paul is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead, managing the Customer Support team to work efficiently and competently, and on leading the Customer Support organization towards delivering Customer Service Excellence to our customers.

He will take over from Gary Menzies who has contributed significantly to the Tadano Demag business in the UK over the past years but has now decided to retire and spend more time with his family.

www.tadano.com