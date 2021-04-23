New Development Director joins Pall-Ex Group

Pall-Ex Group is continuing its mission to recruit quality SMEs and expand its pallet network shareholder membership with the appointment of a new Network Development Director.

Mark Barlow brings over 20 years of logistics experience to the position, including extensive knowledge of the sector, having previously held roles in other UK pallet networks.

Based at Pall-Ex’s head office, Mark will be tasked with strengthening network membership across the Group, with a focus on building the Fortec Distribution Network membership in several strategic locations across the UK.

The appointment follows the launch of Fortec’s shareholder model in late 2020, which has already seen over 50% of its independent depots become shareholder members.

Mark comments: “As Network Development Director, I will be driving forward member recruitment through specific projects to reinforce and build on Pall-Ex Group’s already solid foundations.

“Building volume within the Fortec operation is one of my key aims. By creating greater drop density and opportunity for the members, along with capitalising on the synergies available within the Group, we can reinforce Fortec’s position as a major player in the pallet sector.

“With market-leading technology, a robust International solution and the unique, fair and progressive shareholder model, the Pall-Ex and Fortec member offering is an attractive choice for a forward-thinking, eager to succeed, logistics business.”

Sue Buchanan, Group Network Director, comments: “Mark’s appointment is a key part of our growth strategy and his experience within the pallet sector will be invaluable as we continue to develop both UK networks.

“Mark is highly knowledgeable and his energy and enthusiasm for the industry is already proving to be of great benefit to networks.

“We have some exciting developments happening in 2021, along with a revitalised network team that are looking forward to building on the foundations we have and supporting both UK networks with support, service excellence and exceptional technology.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Pall-Ex Group and we look forward to growing the network with Mark’s support.”

Mark adds: “I enjoy the fast paced nature of the logistics sector along with the challenges that are multi-faceted and complex; one solution doesn’t fit all scenarios and flexibility is the key.

“In this role the strength is about the whole membership moving as a collective, emulating Pall-Ex Groups ethos of working together, winning together!”

For more information about our shareholder opportunities or to speak to Mark directly please email: joinus@pallexgroup.co.uk