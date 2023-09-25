New Director of Human Resources joins Logistics UK

Logistics UK has today (25 September 2023) announced the appointment of Tim Rolfe as the business group’s new Director of Human Resources (HR). A Fellow of the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development), Mr Rolfe has over 25 years of experience in senior HR roles, as well as running his own independent HR consulting business since 2020.

David Wells, the Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Tim to Logistics UK. Responsible for the HR function across the business, his extensive knowledge and wealth of experience will be a great asset to the company. I look forward to seeing the HR team grow and develop under Tim’s direction.”

Mr Rolfe comments: “I’m excited to be part of such an impressive, leading business group and one of the most important trade associations in the UK. I’m looking forward to contributing the Executive team, and continuing the development of the HR function to provide valuable support to our employees while they help us to do more for our members.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With decarbonisation, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, please visit logistics.org.uk