New Director of Membership and Engagement at CILT(UK)

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK –CILT(UK) – is delighted to announce the appointment of Louise Robinson as its new Director of Membership and Engagement.

Louise has more than 20 years’ management and leadership experience in membership and regulatory bodies and joins CILT(UK) from The Nursing Midwifery Council where she led a senior employer and regulatory engagement team. Louise previously worked for the General Medical Council (GMC), British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and the Institute of Chemical Engineers. Her roles and experience span, membership, engagement, marketing, project management, standards, ethics, guidance, and training.

Commenting on her appointment, Louise said: “I’m delighted to join CILT(UK) at such an exciting and important time for the logistics, transport, and supply chain community. The pandemic has highlighted the criticality of these sectors to our everyday lives as well as the enormous contribution they make to the UK economy. There’s a new level of awareness and appreciation for what we do, it’s a land of opportunity and I look forward to connecting with current and new members to take those opportunities forward together.”

In her new role, Louise will join the senior management team and will be responsible for Individual and Corporate Membership; Nations, Regions and Forums; Marketing and National Events. Louise replaces Helen Hardy, who leaves the Institute mid 2022 after four years in the role.

Commenting on her appointment, Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive at CILT(UK) said: “We are delighted to further invest in our team with the recruitment of Louise Robinson. This role is crucial to the growth of the Institute and Louise’s experience and expertise will ensure that we continue to enhance and develop the member experience for our growing membership base.”

www.ciltuk.org.uk