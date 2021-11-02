New Driver CPC Periodic Training for PCV Fleets

New Driver CPC Periodic Training modules designed specifically around the challenges faced by PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) drivers are now available from RTITB.

“Our new PCV modules are helping to meet the growing demand for high quality, valuable, and relevant Driver CPC Periodic training that benefits drivers in their specific roles,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for the RTITB Driver CPC Consortium. “Though LGV and PCV drivers face some common challenges, there are also big differences in their roles, and we’re catering to that with this training”.

“This is especially important at the moment, it is vital to give drivers development opportunities that inspire loyalty and engagement, helping businesses to retain the best employees in the face of an acute skills shortage,” she continues.

The new modules include ‘Understanding the Roles and Responsibilities of a PCV Driver’, which covers The Importance of Good Customer Service, Passenger Safety, Journeys with Children, and Luggage Handling, and ‘Understanding the Driver and Customer Relationship’, which covers Representing the Company, Physical and Verbal Confrontation, Disability Awareness, and Racism and Discrimination.

In-house training teams and Training Providers have a range of different resources so that courses can be tailored to maximise engagement and suit a range of learning and teaching styles. This includes video, case studies, workshops, discussion topics, and quizzes, all of which are available to download for use offline if required.

Custom training playlists can be made easily via RTITB’s user-friendly Driver CPC Periodic Training Portal, where a number of other modules equally applicable to LGV and PCV drivers are available.

“There are many benefits of investing in quality training, particularly at such a challenging time for the industry,” explains Laura. “The right Driver CPC training can help to restore drivers’ confidence if they have not been on the road for a while due to the disruptions of Covid-19. Above all, it can also help to heighten safety for drivers, their passengers, pedestrians and other road users.”

Members of the RTITB Driver CPC Consortium can access the new modules for PCV drivers now.

For more information call +44 (0) 1952 520207, email solutions@rtitb.com, or visit www.rtitb.com.