New Driver CPC training covers personal development to help tackle skills shortage

To help address the shortage of LGV drivers in the UK, RTITB has created a new Driver CPC Periodic Training module – ‘A Professional Driver’s Personal Development’ – to help give employers more focus on developing drivers and creating attractive career pathways in their business.

“Even after all this time, Driver CPC is seen by many organisations as a way to deliver training that ticks a compliance box and covers the topics that help them to avoid or reduce fines,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director of RTITB, which leads the UKs largest Driver CPC Consortium. “While this is important, I would argue that retaining drivers in the industry, and showcasing genuine opportunities for professional development to potential employees, is equally vital.”

The UK transport and logistics sector currently estimates a shortfall of 76,000 drivers. This has been further compounded by issues surrounding BREXIT and COVID-19, which has seen thousands of EU workers leave the country, whether due to the weaker pound, or a ‘potentially less stable or attractive working environment’*. The number of EU HGV drivers fell by 36% in the year ending Q2 2020.*

“With the tough times that our industry is facing, we wanted to provide a proactive way for employers to tackle this but without extra costs,” explains Laura. “We know that it’s often hard for employers to justify additional funds when newly trained drivers can easily jump ship to a different company offering higher wages.”

“However, using Driver CPC is an ideal way for businesses to start developing drivers and reaping the benefits, without additional investment,” she continues.

The new module, which is available to members of the RTITB Master Driver CPC Consortium, covers topics such as teamwork, confidence, communication, and leadership skills, and is an ideal complement to a driver’s wider personal development plan. Further modules to aid career progression will be added throughout 2021.

“The fact is that employers can no longer just say they offer career development opportunities, they need to show it if they want to attract new talent,” says Laura. “Let’s not forget, that there are also lots of career-focused drivers that are not being catered for – providing this type of development through Driver CPC is also essential for keeping them engaged, satisfied, and working within the sector.”

The RTITB Master Driver CPC Consortium gives employers and instructors access to a wide range of innovative and up to date training topics, which can be easily built into JAUPT approved, tailored courses via a new, user-friendly online portal. The system is designed to create bespoke training programmes that help drivers, and employers, get the most out of Driver CPC training hours.

To get started with RTITB Driver CPC Periodic Training portal trial, visit www.rtitb.com/dcpcdemo.