New era Pall-Ex appoints UK Commercial Director

MHWmagazine 3 hours ago Appointments, Supply Chain

Pall-Ex has appointed a new UK Commercial Director to accelerate growth in its new era as a management and member-owned pallet network.

Former Palletways Network Development Director, Michelle Naylor, brings 25 years’ experience within the logistics industry to the role and will be based at Pall-Ex’s central hub in Ellistown.

Michelle’s previous roles within a pallet network ensure she is fully equipped to guide the company’s sales team, while increasing Pall-Ex’s corporate customer base, building partnerships, and supporting its network with additional contracts.

The appointment follows a number of new hires and promotions at Pall-Ex as it prepares for growth with a new team at the wheel.

Barry Byers, Managing Director UK, comments: “We are bringing in fresh talent and new perspectives as we fully prepare Pall-Ex for national and international growth.

“Michelle is a driven leader with a focus on high standards of service, which makes her a great fit for Pall-Ex and our quality ethos.

“Recent weeks have been incredibly tough on the logistics industry as a whole and we have all had to adapt to an ever-changing landscape.

“Michelle’s proven results in improving member profitability and hub volumes will be a real asset to the Pall-Ex team as we work together to strengthen and build the network for our customers and our members.”

Michelle comments: “I am excited to be joining Pall-Ex at this time of change and look forward to using my sector knowledge to build on its success.

“It is a real pleasure to be part of such an enthusiastic team and forward-thinking business, and while recent events have been challenging for the entire industry, I’m confident that Pall-Ex will continue to innovate the sector.”

Visit https://www.pallex.co.uk/quality-services/ to find out more about Pall-Ex’s range of quality service options.

Pall-Ex Group is an award-winning network of hauliers formed in 1996 and is the only pallet network owned by its members and UK senior management team. As the No.1 network for quality, Pall-Ex is a renowned name in logistics, delivering an efficient and reliable service backed by innovative technology and a first-class network of established SMEs. With its headquarters and central UK hub located in the Midlands, Pall-Ex is the beating heart of the logistics industry, transporting thousands of pallets across the globe every day with support from its carefully selected international partners.

