New EU distribution channel for faster Pyroban parts service

Safety company Pyroban has appointed a distributor for parts in Europe to optimise the logistics process following Brexit. AI2C based near Marseille in France will now act as Pyroban’s European Parts Distribution Centre.

EU customers can now buy Pyroban approved parts directly from AI2C which holds stock locally of all fast moving Pyroban parts to allow rapid shipment. AI2C will also take care of the import of bespoke and non-stocked parts from Pyroban’s manufacturing facility in the UK and handle onward shipment to the customer.

Steve Noakes, Managing Director of Pyroban, a safety business that provides explosion protection conversions for forklifts and other equipment, said: “We have listened to our European customers and the problems they experience with some Pyroban parts orders, extended shipping times and payment difficulties since Brexit. Establishing an EU parts distribution channel is another milestone in the range of services we now offer to support our customers.”

The news comes after Pyroban announced improved lead times and simplified shipping arrangements for entire forklift truck conversions. Pyroban is now providing a complete EU transport service for forklift trucks coming from the EU to the UK for ATEX conversion, and then going back again to the EU. The new parts distribution channel with AI2C complements this service to ensure customers are supported quickly with parts across the EU.

Customers will still have the choice to either purchase replacement parts from Pyroban UK or through AI2C.

“AI2C has a good position in the market with experience in Ex applications and also serves the same end users as Pyroban’s customers,” says Steve. AI2C also represents Pyroban’s sister brand Pyropress and other well-known brands.

Christian Golfier, President of AI2C commented: “We welcomed the opportunity to become an official distributor for Pyroban to support European customers since Brexit. We will hold stock locally in France which will speed up the delivery time for the customer. AI2C has good experience in Ex products and works with customers in the same industries as Pyroban, so we believe we are well placed to support the existing Pyroban customers and also develop new customers for the Pyroban products.”

For more information about AI2C visit https://www.ai2c-combustion.com, email info@ai2c-combustion.com or call (France) +33 04 94 65 80 17.

For more information about Pyroban visit www.pyroban.com, email sales@pyroban.com or call (UK) +44 (0)1273 456800.