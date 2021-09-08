New extra-large holders from Beaverswood just the ticket for heavy duty storage racks

New extra-large 125mm ticket holders from visual communication solutions specialist Beaverswood, have been introduced for heavy-duty warehouse, storage and logistics racking systems.

Now available in either magnetic or self-adhesive options for easy fixing, these larger transparent plastic ticket holders meet the requirement for rapid product location and management on larger frontal display beams (125mm or higher) on racking systems supporting higher Safe Working Loads (SWL).The larger display capacity of the ticket holders ensures information on the insert labels is clearer and more visible, while both fixing options enable them to be easily secured to a beam and, in the case of the magnetic fixing, quickly relocated to other sections of racking including chiller and freezer applications.

Blank white card inserts are available to enable users to incorporate their own information, or bespoke printed labels can be supplied upon request. Barcodes are easily scanned through the transparent material without the need to remove the insert labels. Product is supplied from stock in either 200mm or 1000mm lengths, however Beaverswood can supply any cut length (up to 1M) to suit the user’s application.

Jim Roberts, commercial manager at Beaverswood, said: “This is another unique solution to meet the need for effective display systems for large-scale racking systems coming on stream as UK warehouse and logistics operations continue to expand. We are the only supplier in the marketplace to currently offer ticket holders of this size.”

The extra-large ticket holders are part of an extensive range of shelving and racking label holders from Beaverswood. More at https://www.beaverswood.co.uk/product/extra-large-ticket-holders-125mm-high/