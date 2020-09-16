New for ‘not so’ Old at Commercial Recycling

As part of its ongoing replacement regime, Commercial Recycling (Southern) Ltd has updated most of its Volvo equipment for new models at the company’s Canford recycling facility including, for the first time, a new Volvo EW240E Material Handler.

“In line with our policy of keeping our equipment as fresh and up to date as possible, last year we made some significant investments in our mobile plant, as we needed to replace our three year old excavators and five year old loading shovels,” explains Operations Director Bill Watson. “We’ve been operating Volvo products for many years now, so we know the pedigree of the machines in terms of their overall productivity, reliability and good residual values. So replacing like with like, albeit with the latest updates and machine models, made perfect sense,” he continues.

Working in and around the transfer sheds, a new EW240E MH takes over from a smaller three year old EW210E to provide greater handling capacity, as well as the ability to turn high-sided bulkers around in faster cycle times. Powered by a six-cylinder Volvo engine, developing 171 nett hp, the EW240E offers the latest in engine technology and operating sophistication.

Thanks to the hydraulically raised and lowered cab, with a maximum elevation of 5.7m, the machine offers the operator the benefit of maximising their visibility of the work area. Equipped with a 6.5m straight boom, a 4m sorting arm and a Dehaco selector grab, the EW240E Material Handler provides a maximum forward reach of 10m, as well as a maximum height of 12m; measured at the attachment pin. With an optimum 800L capacity grab, the machine has a generous 3.7 tonnes lifting capacity at maximum reach across carriage with its outriggers down. To facilitate grab rotation, the machine is equipped with x3 hydraulics along with x1 hammer/shear hydraulics and hose rupture valves that are equipped as standard.

Supporting the EW240E is a reduced swing radius ECR145E crawler excavator, which has been mounted on 500mm rubber blocks, as opposed to the normal triple grouser steel track pads. This option was specified primarily to stop the machine from sliding about on the slippery ground conditions encountered in the sorting sheds. The ECR145E is the only excavator in its size class to be able to handle a 500L selector grab in conjunction with the long 3m dipper arm option. So consequently, a Dehaco DSG803 model with rotation has been fitted to the machine.

Also being welcomed as part of the fleet renewal is a new twelve-tonne L60H, complete with rehandling bucket and top clamp. This machine is being deployed to handle a variety of material including wood, plasterboard and green waste into the sorting bays around the recycling sheds.

In addition, Commercial Recycling has replaced an L120H and L150H with brand new versions of the same models. The two updated wheeled loaders are in charge of loading a new screening plant, as well as loading recycled aggregates out onto road going trucks. Both machines have been equipped with large capacity 4m³ and 5.2m³ rehandling buckets and additional rehandling counterweights, respectively. The new L120H is the first of its kind to be sold in Great Britain with the Optishift feature, which is optional on this model, but standard on the larger loading shovels.

Completing Commercial Recycling’s line-up is one of Volvo’s newest crawler excavators, the twenty-tonne EC200E. Replacing a slightly larger EC220E, the new machine has been put to works on various activities around the plant and recycled aggregates area. Already, Commercial Recycling is benefitting from the EC200E’s fuel efficiency, as they happily report that their new machine is using significantly less fuel than its predecessor was.

“Relying on good aftersales support is equally important when we need it, which is another reason for choosing Volvo construction equipment. We have a longstanding relationship with the team at SMT GB, who consistently demonstrate a positive attitude when it comes to supporting us, which is another extremely important reason for us replacing like for like,” concludes Bill Watson.

New Volvo machines for Commercial Recycling

For additional peace of mind, all the Volvo equipment on-site is covered by SMT GB Level 2 flexible agreements, whereby fully trained SMT engineers will carry out regular servicing together with additional repairs and maintenance as and when required using genuine Volvo parts.

With its headquarters located at the Canford Recycling Centre, Wimborne, Commercial Recycling (Southern) Ltd operates two purpose built sites, together with an inert landfill facility. The company provides a highly experienced waste recovery service, achieving extremely high recycling levels with industrial and commercial waste, aggregates, soils, wood and green waste. The Canford site is also fully licensed to accept a wide spectrum of hazardous waste for disposal.

SMT GB markets Volvo Construction Equipment products, together with K-Tec articulated hauler scraper boxes, in Great Britain. There are eight strategically placed Customer Support Centres, a dedicated National Used Equipment Centre and a network of utility equipment dealers, to ensure high quality customer support is maintained throughout the country.

commercialrecycling.co.uk