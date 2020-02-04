New Forklift Attachments get a grip on Kegs at Wadworth Brewery

Wadworth is an independent family brewer and pub operator from Wiltshire. Established in 1875, this brewery is steeped in history and heritage, creating award winning ales. You can still see the Wadworth shire horses delivering cask ale to its local pubs in the area.

Best known for its popular 6X beer, the brewer’s selection of beers and ales have been enjoyed across Wiltshire and the UK for decades and the company continues to innovate to develop seasonal and bespoke beers.

Due to continued investment in its kegging capability, the brewer contacted B&B Attachments to achieve an efficient and effective method for moving its kegs and casks around its site. Wadworth required a solution to improve the product handling of both full and empty barrels around the yard and production facility.

B&B Attachments specialise in the design and manufacture of bespoke forklift truck attachments, providing solutions to the most demanding material handling tasks.

Three Keg Clamp attachments were supplied to the brewer from B&B Attachments and fitted to Linde forklift trucks. The attachments allow for up to 18 barrels to be handled in a single lift, providing the driver with excellent visibility when approaching and moving the load.

The keg clamp attachment is the ideal solution for improving keg and cask handling. Its standard features include low profile stabilisers with long lasting rubber pad, wear indicators on tines, solenoid valve and end of stroke cushioning on side shift movement. A vertically adjustable pivoting load stabilizing frame, positions downwards on the kegs and holds them in place. The kegs are gripped between the load arms of the attachment.

David Hiscocks, Transport Planning Manager at Wadworth comments, “Due to the large number of kegs we handle daily, we need to ensure we are handling our product in the safest and most efficient way possible. The keg clamp attachments supplied by B&B have already made a big improvement to our on-site productivity.”

www.bandbattachments.com