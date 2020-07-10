New French Hyster® dealers announced

Hyster Europe has announced details of the new network of Hyster® dealers in France, in effect from 1st July 2020.

Ten new dealers are now providing local coverage across the country, with more than 300 technicians and experts trained by Hyster to maintain Hyster® lift trucks efficiently. The dealers will provide fast access to parts and there is now a fleet of over 250 service vehicles ready to support customers nationwide.

The new Hyster® dealer network in France will also be supported by a dedicated team of six Hyster Major Accounts Managers. They are in position ready to help businesses of all types and sizes select the right Hyster® solutions to optimise their specific application, from metal works to timber yards, food processing plants to local manufacturers, and 3PLs.

“A wide range of tough Hyster® materials handling equipment will be easily accessible to demanding operations across France through the new distribution partners, most of which are independent, exclusive Hyster® dealers,” says Christophe Maillet, VP network development EMEA for Hyster Europe. “Used, refurbished and rental trucks will also be available, alongside spare parts.”

“Hyster is taking a completely new strategy in France and has appointed two Hyster® dealers dedicated to supporting customers in port and terminal applications, as well as several regional dealers to serve specific local areas,” he continues. “All are highly experienced with good existing relationships with their customers.”

New Hyster dealers for port and terminal applications

“Dealers focusing exclusively on port solutions have specialist Big Truck technicians and experienced technical sales teams,” says Christophe. “Their proximity to the ports was also an important consideration when nominating them.”

Marseille-based port specialist dealer SOLOMAT has many years of experience with Hyster® trucks, and will cover Port-Vendres, Narbonne (Gruissan), Sète, Marseille, Toulon, and Nice ports.

SNM MANUTENTION will be responsible for 28 other ports and terminals throughout France, such as those in Le Havre, Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Nantes-St Nazaire, near where the company is based.

New regional dealers across France

Regionally, AMS Accu Manutention Services will cover most parts of Paris, with Orleans-based SRB Blanchard SARL serving the Southern Paris area and MANU 18 looking after central France.

Covering the Alps is dealer MARCELLI, with G2A covering the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur area, from sites close to Marseille and Avignon.

The South West of France, from the Pyrenees to Bordeaux passing through Toulouse, will be taken care of by ADOUR Manutention. The western part of the country will be covered by GIFFARD.

On the 1st August, from its 11 locations across the country, COLVEMAT will start to cover the North and East of France, to Lyon, as well as the area surrounding Montpellier and Perpignan in the South. They will also cover Luxembourg with their branch ELWE, and serve the ports in Strasbourg, Calais, and Dunkirk, as well as the Port Autonome (Luxembourg).

“With enhanced local support for customers, we are excited to introduce a new strategy that will help to bring us closer to the operations using Hyster® trucks across industry,” says Christophe Maillet.

The appointment of the new dealer network is introduced as the arrangement with Manuloc – previously the exclusive Hyster® importer for France – came to an end on 30th June 2020.

For more information, or to locate your local Hyster® dealer, visit www.hyster.com