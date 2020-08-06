New Government Report confirms two year extension on £10m Cold Chain Climate Tax Saving Scheme

The Cold Chain Federation welcomes the Government’s new report on extending the Climate Change Agreement (CCA) scheme, securing the £10 million a year tax saving for the industry for 5 more years.

The voluntary scheme which was due to end in 2023 and had been closed to new entrants since 2018, has been extended to 2025 and reopened the scheme for new applications. The decision to extend follows an intensive period of discussions between Government and the Federation which owns and manages the scheme for the cold chain industry.

More than 400 facilities are already signatories to the cold storage CCA, meeting targets for improving the energy-efficiency of their facilities in return for a discount on their Climate Change Levy bills. The scheme has been a major success seeing the industry deliver a 16% improvement in energy efficiency across cold storage between 2008 and 2018.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “The cold storage CCA is good for the environment and good for participating businesses’ balance sheets. Convincing Government to propose extending the scheme and reopening it to new facilities was an important result for our members and I am pleased that this new report confirms the decision and sets a fast timetable for moving the legislative process forwards.

“The Cold Chain Federation manages the cold storage CCA and we can provide support and advice to businesses wanting to apply for the first time, and to those wanting to add a new facility to their existing agreement. The Government’s new report also gives a bit of leeway to the original deadline for new applications which is useful, but applying can take time so I urge businesses to act soon and contact us before they miss the boat.”

Businesses can find out more about the scheme and how to join by emailing info@coldchainfed.org.uk or calling the Cold Chain Federation on 0118 988 4468. Cold Chain Federation members receive 50% off CCA administration fees.

The Government’s new report can be found here – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/905806/cca-extension-consultation-government-response.pdf

The Cold Chain Federation is the new company identity of the Food Storage and Distribution Federation. The organisation became FSDF in 2008, prior to this it was called the Cold Storage and Distribution Federation. It became CSDF in 1953. When it was founded in 1911, it was called the National Cold Storage Federation.