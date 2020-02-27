New Hyster General Purpose Forklift extends choice

Materials handling operations can now benefit from a new range of reliable cost-effective Hyster® lift trucks thanks to the launch of the general-purpose H2.0-3.5UT lift truck series.

The Hyster® H2.0-3.5UT forklift series, available with diesel, LPG or dual fuel engines, provides strength, reliability and a low cost of ownership. With an uncomplicated design, the 2-3.5-tonne capacity lift trucks are well suited to the needs of many general-purpose handling operations, particularly lower intensity operations, and complement the existing range of Hyster® lift trucks.

With travel speeds up to 20km/h and fast lifting and lowering speeds, the no-nonsense Hyster® UT lift trucks come with a range of standard features to help drivers get on with the job, whether stacking in the warehouse or loading lorries in the yard. Various forks and carriages, including integrated side shift options, as well as a range of masts, including tilt options, are available to suit real-world operating needs with maximum fork heights up to 5500mm.

Like the existing FT and XT Hyster® lift truck series’, the UT trucks are designed to help reduce damage, and downtime. Auxiliary hoses are centred on the free lift cylinder to eliminate hose twisting and there is positive hose retention with large radius bends to prevent hose scuffing. Tilt cylinders are sealed to minimise contamination and the radiator provides excellent cooling to help keep the truck up and running.

“Maintenance for the UT lift trucks is straight-forward, reducing service time and costs,” says Rob O’Donoghue, Director Solutions – Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Hyster Europe. “With easy service access and no special tools, laptops or PC required, this is an ideal option for operations looking to self-service. Cost-effective replacement parts are readily available, and the truck is covered by our standard Hyster® warranty.”

Durable and fit for purpose, UT lift trucks are built to Hyster® quality standards, for a long working life in general-purpose operations using robust components and proven industrial engines, with Yanmar engines for diesel trucks and the GCT K25 for LPG and dual fuel models. Single speed powershift transmission is well proven and reliable while large, high quality filters ensure optimum performance.

To maximise driver effectiveness, the operator compartment offers a practical and comfortable working environment. Controls are within easy reach, a 3.5-inch LCD display gives drivers clear information at a glance, and the mast design ensures good visibility as standard. A rear drive handle with integrated horn makes reverse driving more comfortable, while different seat and cabin options provide ways to customise the truck.

As an extension of the existing range of tough Hyster® solutions, the new Hyster® UT lift trucks are supported by the global network of local Hyster® distribution partners and are available now.

