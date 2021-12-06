New Hyster® lift trucks ‘Powering YOUR Possibilities’ at LogiMAT 2022

At LogiMAT 2022 Hyster will focus on ‘Powering YOUR Possibilities’ and will reveal the first preview of its new tough, scalable lift truck series.

Visitors to Stand C10 in Hall 10 from 31 May – 2 June in Stuttgart, Germany, will be among the first to discover the latest Hyster developments, including a sneak peek of a new modular and scalable IC counterbalanced truck series which is ‘distinctly Hyster – built for you’.

“At LogiMAT, we are excited to bring together our diverse global industry experience and our newest developments, showing how we support our customers specific needs with different solutions,” explains Rainer Marian, Director Network Development at Hyster Europe.

The expert team from Hyster, backed by the power of Hyster dealers from the DACH region, will be on hand to discuss how Hyster can ‘power your possibilities’ with a range of solutions to address customers’ unique handling challenges across diverse applications and industries. Overall, the full Hyster product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of more than 140 models of counterbalance trucks, warehouse trucks and container handlers.

At the show, Hyster will also be inviting visitors to learn more about the wide selection of different power options available for its lift trucks and warehouse equipment, including intelligent lithium-ion battery solutions. Sustainability, automation, and lifetime cost reduction will also be high on the agenda.

“Space is becoming scarcer. Time pressure is increasing. Business costs are rising,” says Rainer. “As many companies are in the process of business transformation, Hyster is excited to have a range of solutions to help make it easier to overcome the specific challenges facing customers operations. We are very much looking forward to discussing this with visitors at LogiMAT 2022.”

For more information visit www.hyster.com.