New Hyster® Platform Stacker added to general purpose truck series

Hyster Europe has introduced a new Platform Stacker, the latest addition to its recently launched range of uncomplicated trucks suited to general-purpose operations.

The Hyster® S1.5UT S Platform Stacker, for lifting up to 1.5 tonnes, provides a straight-forward and affordable solution for those transporting stock over short distances, such as in warehouses and manufacturing operations. The truck is the latest addition to the recently launched Hyster® UT series, which offers a choice of cost-effective counterbalance IC lift trucks, pallet trucks and pallet stackers.

With a fit-for-purpose foldable platform, the new Hyster® S1.5UT S helps to enhance operator comfort, while electric steering and simple controls are included as standard for ease of operation.

To cater to different application requirements, options include an on-board charger and lateral battery extraction. A choice of 2-stage NFL mast up to 3.5m and 3-stage FFL mast up to 5.6m is also available, as well as a 570 x 1150 forks option.

“The new Platform Stacker truck gives operations yet another option for specifying the Hyster® warehouse equipment that best meets their particular needs,” says Rob O’Donoghue, Director Solutions – Europe, Middle East and Africa for Hyster. “With the new range of no-nonsense trucks, applications can expect a low cost of operation alongside dependable Hyster® quality.”

The S1.5UT S Platform Stacker also features maintenance free AC motors, simple wiring and durable components, as well as straightforward service and troubleshooting. All Hyster® warehouse equipment benefits from support through the global network of local Hyster® distribution partners.

The Hyster® S1.5UT S Platform Stacker is available to order now. Visit www.hyster.com for more information or to find a local Hyster® dealer.