New Hyster website to meet demand for used equipment

Hyster Europe launches a new website www.hysterused.com to help end users find high-quality used and refurbished Hyster® lift trucks for their specific application needs.

“Not every application demands a new machine, a used or fully refurbished Hyster® lift truck, supplied by an official Hyster® dealer, can be the ideal solution in many applications,” says David McIntyre, Remarketing Manager for Hyster Europe. “The new website makes it simple for prospective customers to find affordable, reliable and high performing used Hyster® lift trucks that are instantly available for sale or hire to meet their requirements and their budget.”

Just a few weeks since going live, more than 1000 Hyster® trucks have already been added to the new website. All advertised Hyster® used units have been professionally prepared or refurbished to a high standard, by the extensive network of official Hyster® dealers. As well as providing high quality used equipment, dealers also offer full parts and service support, alongside competitive warranties.

The new website will showcase the used and refurbished Hyster® lift trucks available from the network of Hyster® distribution partners globally. It is designed to meet customer needs, while also helping Hyster® dealers to satisfy ongoing market demand for high-quality used lift trucks and warehouse equipment.

“Our dealers are dedicated to helping customers specify the right truck for their operation, at the right price,” David says. “Where a new Hyster® lift truck isn’t required, used units – owned, serviced and maintained from new by an official Hyster® dealer – can now be accessed more easily than ever.”

“This gives end-users a fast and affordable alternative with no compromise on reliability or productivity,” he continues.

Alongside the launch of www.hysterused.com, Hyster® distribution partners are also supported by a new Dealer-to-Dealer used truck advertising platform and a specialist Inventory Management System.

Visit www.hysterused.com or www.hyster.com for more information or to locate a Hyster® dealer.