New KAUP forklift truck attachments at William Hackett Lifting Products Ltd

The William Hackett Group is the UK’s leading provider of chain products and lifting systems solutions. William Hackett Chains was founded in England in 1892, supplying innovative chain products for agriculture, in particular chain harrows for the lifting, lashing, marine, mining and agricultural markets.

In 1989, William Hackett Lifting Products Limited was established in Alnwick, Northumberland. This division saw the company successfully dive into alternative products such as Ratchet Lever Hoists, Chain Blocks, and Lifting Points. Today, over 128 years later, the business is firmly established as a market leader in the manufacture and supply of chain products and lifting systems for the oil and gas, renewable’s, sub-sea, utilities, and lifting and rail markets around the world.

Its year-on-year growth has enabled the company to invest in its warehousing facility, including a warehouse extension and the addition of a forklift truck to its fleet. To further support the company’s growth, ensure on-site safety and efficient end of line logistics, William Hackett contacted B&B Attachments to find a solution to handle its varied range of products.

B&B Attachments is the leading specialist in material handling solutions in the UK and Ireland. The attachment company designs, manufactures, and supplies forklift truck attachment solutions. It also provides bespoke attachments for customers with specific material handling requirements.

Following a site survey, B&B Attachments supplied the chain products and lifting systems manufacturer with three KAUP 2T160B Fork Positioners. KAUP Fork Positioners provide increased flexibility and a greater handling capacity of every forklift truck.

The three Fork Positioners were specifically designed for the Linde reach trucks at the site, each having a 750mm frame to allow the positioner to work between the reach legs of the truck. The frame design greatly improves visibility over previous models used and allows the original truck forks to be used.

The hydraulic function allows the forks to move closer together or further apart, without the need to manually adjust the forks: This is particularly useful when handling a variety of pallet sizes, saving time, and reducing damage to pallets and products.

Ryan Phillips, Works Technical Manager at William Hackett Lifting Products Ltd, comments “These particular attachments give us greater efficiency and flexibility as they are quickly adapted to suit our varying day to day needs. They are an integral part of our operation and have made a big difference to our on-site productivity.”

www.bandbattachments.co.uk