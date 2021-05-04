New Kilwinning site for Fenix Battery Recycling

As lithium ion battery use surges with the growth in the electric vehicle market, a new multi-chemistry battery recycling facility has been opened in Kilwinning near Glasgow. The site will play an important part in Fenix Battery Recycling’s plans to develop facilities to offer on-site recycling for multiple battery types, with this site specialising in recycling Electric Vehicle Batteries (ELV), amongst other battery types

The news comes after Fenix Battery Recycling, Ever Resource and the University of Birmingham received significant grant funding to develop an innovative technology to make lithium ion battery recycling cleaner and more sustainable. The funding from the Government’s Innovate UK Smart Grants programme is for the development of separation technologies for end-of-life lithium ion batteries.

Fenix Battery Recycling’s new fully licensed and permitted Kilwinning site, at West Byre Hill Industrial Estate, is ready to accept batteries for storage and discharge.

The new facility will play a fundamental role in Fenix Battery recycling’s infrastructure for battery recycling in the UK and global markets, with material coming from as far away as the USA to be treated by the company.

Damian Lambkin, Commercial and Business Development Director at Fenix Battery Recycling said: “The sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will end in 2030. Electric vehicle sales are already surging and within the next decade it is anticipated there will be a huge demand for the recycling of the lithium ion batteries from electric vehicles. There is a pressing need to develop commercial lithium ion battery recycling in the UK to avoid these batteries having to be shipped abroad.

“The opening of our Kilwinning site is an exciting milestone for Fenix Battery Recycling. The site is already licensed and permitted, and we are ready to accept all battery types, including lithium ion ELV batteries.”

Damian adds: “A Site Manager is already employed at the Kilwinning site and the number of employees in Kilwinning is expected to increase substantially over the next six months. Our development plans also include establishing educational and research facilities within the wider community.”

Fenix Battery Recycling also has a plant at Willenhall in the West Midlands. It has been ready to recycle alkaline batteries since October 2020. It will become fully operational once it receives its permit from the Environment Agency – a process which has been delayed by Covid-19. The lithium ion processing operation at Willenhall will start in the next 6-12 months.

