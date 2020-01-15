New LEEA Chair heralds association’s future

Richard Money becomes Chair of The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) from January 2020, taking over from Paul Fulcher, with Kat Moss of Catena replacing Richard as Vice Chair. Keen to be a key player in driving LEEA forward, Richard introduces some of the initiatives to propel the association into the new decade.

At the end of 2019, as we reflected on our 75-year history and how far we have come, it is clear that LEEA is an association in a great place. But, in taking on the role of Chair of LEEA for the next 2 years, I am particularly excited about the future – not only to improve ‘business as usual’, but also in developing new initiatives. LEEA’s leadership team is looking to deliver more training, shorten the waiting time for exam results, conduct more meaningful audits and provide even better levels of technical support.

Most members will know about LEEA’s work to develop the Lifting Apprenticeship in England, which is expected to go ‘live’ in 2020. This will form the basis for rolling out similar pathways across the globe, including in other parts of the UK.

The association’s first Think Lifting film, created to encourage young recruits into our sector, has received a tremendous response and a second instalment is due to be launched in February.

The same month will see the launch of the LEEA App, which will give the association better and more direct means to share information and insight with our members. The app is a result of the team listening to members and shows their continuing commitment to being proactive in sharing communications.

The military transition project, which has been successfully piloted in the UK during 2019, is ready for full roll out in 2020. Relationships have been established and we’re currently in discussions with military partners about a tie up at LiftEx in October. This will see military leavers attending the show to meet exhibitors and discuss career developments.

A further result of listening to our members is a brand new idea: the launch in 2020 of the association’s first Global Awareness Day. LEEA and its members will flood social media with adverts, films and case studies that highlight to end users the importance of high quality lifting equipment partners. This is a prime example of how LEEA is working for its members and is reaching out to end-users.

There will also be a roll out in 2020 of the new process for joining the association. This will be crucial for maintaining the value of the LEEA logo. To further underwrite LEEA’s gold standard, the association is in discussions with international partners to increase levels of collaborative working. In addition, LEEA is conducting a full-scale review of how the association can have greater impact globally.

With the arrival of association’s first Middle East LiftEx in Bahrain and the inaugural LiftEx Lite in Cairo, as well what is anticipated to be the biggest ever LiftEx taking place in Liverpool on 13–14 October, 2020 is going to be non-stop. The LEEA team will be keeping you in touch throughout 2020 with everything discussed here – and more. I’m looking forward to both supporting and challenging the team to ensure that the association continues to move forward, raise standards and deliver real value for LEEA members and end users in all sectors, wherever they are in the world.

