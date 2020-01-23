New Loadhog Attached Lid Container is small but perfectly formed

There is a new ‘baby’ in the extensive and successful Attached Lid Container (ALC) family at Loadhog which can do everything its bigger ‘brothers’ can do and more within a smaller footprint.

The smallest Apollo 43 ALC in the range at 400 x 300mm is available in two depths of 264 and 306mm, offering an innovative concealed hinge-pin design to maximise the security of its contents, which are often valuable. Its textured base, which replaces a smooth base which can be undetected due to reader reflection, also prevents unwanted movement and reduces noise pollution on conveyor systems.

Design engineer, Luke Davis says: “All the knowledge we have gained over the years from producing the Apollo 43’s predecessors has been applied to the development of our latest innovation.’

The new Apollo 43, with its improvements, ensure the container is ready to work in conjunction with automation machinery within supply chains today and in the future.

In common with other Loadhog ALCs, the latest to take to the stage will work in combination with the company’s Pally & Lid system to eliminate one-trip packaging from DC right through to store if required.

This container type is especially popular with non-food retailers due to its lightweight yet robust design making it perfect for operations within distribution centres.

The Apollo 43 is also compatible with Loadhog’s Dolly range, which can be cleverly linked together on the short or long side, making it particularly versatile.

The new Apollo 43 completes the ALC range at Loadhog, enabling Sheffield’s returnable packaging specialist and its distributors to handle any type of application for this container type.

To view the full range of Loadhog containers visit www.loadhog.com or Stand 6G40 at LogiMat 2020.