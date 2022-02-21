New look training provider Astutis branches out with global vision

Health and Safety training specialist Astutis Ltd is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a significant expansion and rebrand of its services to reflect the dramatic changes in the workplace across the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Astutis, one of the fastest-growing training providers in the UK, says launching newly-enhanced products and technological capability will future proof the business. However, its mission stays the same – to boost standards and the number of qualified health and safety professionals internationally, so that businesses are better prepared to tackle similar catastrophes in the future.

Cardiff-based Astutis, which has increased its workforce by over a third in the last 12 months, is introducing a host of new approved health and safety courses designed to help businesses in a huge variety of sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail and environment, to name a few.

Its commitment to investing in both its staff and the learning experience will further help businesses train their workforce to implement the improvements necessary during these covid-dominated times. This will include the unveiling of an Astutis Environmental Ambassador, whose role will be to promote sustainable practice within the business.

Astutis has also invested heavily in new kit as well as the upskilling of its global team of HS&E trainers to drive new teaching plans. Its embedded ‘virtual first’ programme boasts new visuals, creative exercises and fun interventions to motivate learners studying remotely.

In addition to a new global eCommerce website and its renowned approved workplace training courses there is the Astutis Hub, virtual academy and online learning campus. These offer a range of training options. Astutis says its courses can seamlessly flow into a business’s day-to-day operations without impacting on productivity.

The company’s new website is designed to maximise optimisation for mobile device users and to streamline the overall online experience. The platform is loaded with more information regarding exams and workplace training.

Steve Terry, managing director of Astutis, says: “It’s about learning from our environment and adapting towards a more progressive and environmentally sound future. It was vitally important that the fabric of our business was not altered in the process, but revolutionised. Our new brand values reflect our continued mission to make the world a better place. That has not changed, what has changed is the world itself.”

Getting facilities up to scratch and having a workforce that is safety savvy is vital for businesses both during and after the pandemic. Astutis delivers approved courses enabling companies to assess and manage risks, protect employees and preserve the environment.

Going the extra mile is part and parcel of Astutis’ role to help its worldwide customers achieve the very highest Health and Safety standards required by law to safeguard their operations. It has worked with over 4,000 global companies such as Amazon, Sky, Bentley and Aggreko since being set up in 2011.

Astutis provides market-leading health and safety and environmental training and consultancy solutions to clients in over 180 countries and has trained over 100,000 learners. It delivers over 100 Health and Safety training courses for employers of all sizes, while its chartered consultants offer HSE support for organisations to achieve legal compliance and protect their workforce.

For more information visit https://www.astutis.com/