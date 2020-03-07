New man-up order picker V08 from Linde Material Handling

Higher pick rates, ergonomic working conditions, greater safety for employees: These are just some of the advantages offered by the new V08 vertical order picker from Linde Material Handling. The truck allows for regular picking at up to 2.80 meters height and helps logistics managers to keep the costs of labor-intensive pick processes under control.

In many warehouses, ever more goods have to be picked within ever shorter periods of time. Often one rack level is not sufficient, so that goods are stored not only next to each other but also on the rack above. Up to heights of 1.60 meters it is quite convenient to use a ground-level order picker. But beyond that, work becomes uncomfortable and strenuous for warehouse staff – and inefficient as well.

In addition to the driver’s platform, in the new Linde V08 vertical order picker the load handling device moves upwards as well. The operator can immediately place down the goods removed from the rack on the forks and continue to the next pick position. “This ensures greater efficiency when employees regularly pick from the first and second levels,” says Eloïse Lévêque, Product Manager at Linde Material Handling.

Since companies have different pick systems in place, there are two order picker models available:

– On the Linde V08-01, the driver’s platform and forks are firmly connected to each other – and the operator is able to access the pallet directly from the platform. This allows bulky or heavy products to be pushed onto the pallet or roller container without lifting them from the rack. For constricted spaces with tight bends, there is a version with short load arms and 700 kg load capacity (with 500 millimeter load center). By comparison, the version with longer load arms and 1,000 kg load capacity provides greater stability.

– The second model, Linde V08-02, has an auxiliary lift with 800 kg load capacity. This allows the operator to raise the forks independently of the driver’s platform in order to place the goods removed from the racking at a convenient height on the pallet.

All Linde Material Handling low- and medium-lift order pickers follow the same operating philosophy. This makes it easier for employees to switch between the different types of trucks. The operating concept includes the new, height-adjustable Linde steering wheel with rocker switches to control the direction of travel. The switches for raising and lowering the driver’s platform and actuating the auxiliary lift (for V08-02) are positioned in the center of the steering wheel. This provides the advantage that the operator can steer the truck with one hand. The control platform can be lowered while driving, using a foot switch – this saves even more time.

A multifunction color display on the dashboard provides an overview of all important operating data using large digits and symbols. Additionally, the tailor-made fleet management system Linde:connect with optional cloud solution and improved access to service and battery components also ensures higher productivity.

However, the new models not only enable customers to increase their handling capacity, but also provide greater safety and enhanced health protection in warehouse operations. The visually optimized truck design gives the operator better visibility. Additional optional safety features are also available, including electrically monitored side barriers, an auxiliary support frame to offer support when reversing, a ram protection system integrated into the chassis front and the Linde Curve Control assistance system for automatic speed adjustment in curves.