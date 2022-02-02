New Managing Director drives growth and expansion for ‘Ambitious’ Rack Group

Key account manager also joins

Industrial racking services specialist Rack Group has appointed two senior executives as it continues to invest in strategic growth across UK and international operations.

Stuart Ovington has been appointed as managing director of the Barnsley-based company. He brings over 20 years’ senior management and sales experience to the role, joining from a ship safety company, and will be responsible for leading Rack Group as the business continues to develop and grow throughout the UK, Europe and USA.

Angela Pearson joins the company as key account manager, with extensive new business skills and sales expertise. She will oversee customer growth and lead the company’s development as a go-to solutions provider for racking services.

The appointments come as the Rack Group, part of IWS Group, has continued to maintain a strong performance during the pandemic. The company has ambitious plans for growth in 2022, investing in resources and high-quality industrial racking services across the UK with a network of international distributors for its range of impact protection solutions.

Stuart Ovington said: “It’s a really exciting time to join. We have a great team who are passionate about delivering fantastic results this year and beyond. In the coming months, we will be unveiling our new branding, as well as a new website.

“We have a great advantage of being able to offer complete solutions for companies with storage equipment, as well as manufacturing our own range of impact protection guards and barriers. This end-to-end service makes us unique and unrivalled in the industry. Customers looking for added value expertise and quality products come to us as their one-stop-shop.”

Jeroen Van Den Berge, director of IWS Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stuart and Angela to the Rack Group team. They will be a tremendous asset with their insight, experience and expertise, helping to drive excellent results for the growing IWS Group and secure our position as a leading solutions supplier to warehouse, storage and logistics sectors.”