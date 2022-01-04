New Marketing Manager drives Beaverswood’s Pan-European reseller growth

Workplace visual communications and safety specialist Beaverswood has appointed a senior executive to oversee its product brand development and marketing as it gears up for continued growth and further European expansion.

Marcello Barone joins as Marketing Manager in a move that will see him working alongside the senior management team on strategic growth across Europe, reseller development, new product launches and integrated communications for the company’s expanding range of safety, visual communication and waste management solutions for industrial and office workspace environments.

Bringing seven years’ experience and expertise in international brand management and marketing communications to the role, a key task will be to develop Beaverswood’s reach in Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH region) and Northern Europe, where the company sees significant opportunities for growth through its reseller network. The company recently hired Francesco Giordano as European Business Development Manager to work directly with resellers across the region.

Marcello Barone’s appointment comes as Beaverswood has continued to maintain a resilient performance during the pandemic. It’s currently investing in resources and new product development to support business growth through its resellers and generating end-market demand, which includes major warehouse, logistics and distribution centre operators.

Steph Gentle, Marketing Director at IWS Group, Beaverswood’s parent company, said Marcello is a key strategic appointment and added: “He will be a great addition to the team as we continue to develop our activity in the UK and across international markets in the coming months. We are committed to hiring the best industry talent to support our growth and ambitions, so it’s fantastic to have him on board with his strong experience and track record in product brand development and international reseller marketing.”

