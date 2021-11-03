New MD for STILL Material Handling UK

STILL Material Handling UK has appointed Gillian Reed as Managing Director with effect from 1 January 2022.

Gillian was formerly Service and Operations Director at STILL UK where she has been responsible for leading the development of the service team under STILL’s sales and service network.

Speaking about her new role, Gillian Reed said: “Like many businesses, the last 12 months has been challenging for STILL UK. However, despite navigating our way through COVID with the support of our excellent team we have strengthened our business model with the formation of our new hybrid sales and service network consisting of direct sales and service, Exclusive Distributors and Regional Partners.”

“As I look to the future, the needs and satisfaction of our customers are the foundation of our business and I have been proud to set high standards in our service business with our consistent Net Promotor Score which will remain front and centre for all that we do”, Gillian added. “I am very much looking forward to leading the UK business and it’s fantastic colleagues as we forge ahead with our exciting agenda.”

Gillian Reed replaces Torsten Wiecker who has taken up a new role as Vice President Brand Management STILL EMEA.

