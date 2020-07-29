New Midlands Depot for LPR!

Europe’s leading pallet pooling business, LPR (a division of Euro Pool Group), continues its expansion plans despite the impact of Covid-19.

During July 2020, LPR UK & Ireland opened its first Midlands depot – Coventry. The site, capable of processing 4 million pallets per annum, is operated by James Jones & Sons (Pallets & Packaging) Limited on behalf of LPR and will enable the specialist pallet pooler to achieve its double digit, year on year, growth.

This brand new site is the culmination of more than 18 months of hard work by the team, led by Simon Wood, Operations Director, to ensure that the site and operating capacity will provide both future proofing and reinforce its extensive coverage.

Gil Covey, Non- Executive Chairman at James Jones & Sons (Pallets and Packaging) Limited comments; “We have been working with LPR for many years, and during this time we have used our experience and expertise to support their exceptional growth. The decision by LPR to award James Jones & Sons the contract to operate the Coventry depot, clearly demonstrates LPR’s culture of building long term relationships and partnership working. We look forward to further supporting LPR in the future”.

Simon Wood, Operations Director at LPR UK & Ireland said “The new Midlands depot is the jewel in the LPR UK & Ireland crown and I can’t wait to welcome our partners and customers to this flagship depot – once Government guidelines allow us to do so!”

Adrian Fleming, LPR Managing Director Region North, said “I couldn’t be happier to be able to announce this great news during these uncertain times. The team at LPR UK & Ireland have worked tirelessly to secure this new site to not only support our growth plans, but also to ensure that we are in a position to service our customers when and where they need us”.

For further information visit www.lpr.eu.