New campaign to boost recruitment in logistics sector continues

National Highways is supporting a recruitment campaign to boost applications for roles in the logistics sector.

The industry has long had difficulties in attracting and retaining staff, but now Generation Logistics has been launched to help attract, identify and develop a new and diverse generation of talent to fill vacancies industry-wide and future-proof the sector.

Co-ordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and Logistics UK, in partnership with the Department for Transport, the campaign has already gained significant support and sponsorship from a wide range of businesses of all sizes from across the logistics industry.

National Highways is one of the partners in the campaign, and Chief Executive Nick Harris is keen to develop a diverse new range of talent within the business.

He said: “We connect the countries and regions of the UK, carrying 68% of road freight and 34% of all road traffic comprising four million journeys each day.

“We have a wide range of exciting career opportunities at all levels, and welcome colleagues as apprentices, graduates and those applying for specific roles. Our people reflect the communities across England that we serve.”

Careers at National Highways are varied with roles including engineers, surveyors, traffic officers and many professions including procurement, IT and roadside facilities to name just a few. With its apprenticeship and graduate schemes, National Highways can also help kickstart your new career.

One recent graduate to have joined the company is Sofie Zylko, who has been part of the company both on a placement year and as part of the graduate scheme.

Sofie said:

“I started my career at National Highways with a placement year as an undergraduate in SES. The experience and knowledge that I gained on this placement helped me to choose my dissertation topic, an investigation into skid resistance of permeable paving.

“After I had completed my Civil Engineering degree, I knew that I wanted to come back to National Highways to continue my career, so I applied and obtained a position in the graduate scheme. I worked in four different roles across the three-year scheme, including one external role based in WSP and an onsite role in the M1 Smart Motorway Scheme.

“The opportunity to work on so many different projects has been a true eye-opener, it has given me a wide-ranging view of the industry and has helped me understand the wide range of work that the sector offers. I would highly recommend National Highways Graduate programme and encourage university leavers to explore logistics and the career opportunities it presents.”

Graduate recruitment for the 2023 cohort will commence in September.

You can find out more about the diverse range of career opportunities available at National Highways at https://careers.nationalhighways.co.uk/