New Non-Executive Director appointed at National Highways

Simon Blanchflower has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of National Highways from 1 March 2023.

Simon brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from a career within the rail sector. He recently retired from his role as CEO of the East West Railway Company (EWR) in March 2022, having successfully established the company.

Prior to joining EWR, Simon had a long career leading the development and delivery of major rail infrastructure projects including being the Major Programme Director on the Thameslink Programme.

He is currently the Deputy Chair of the London Legacy Development Corporation, which is responsible for securing the legacy from the London 2012 Olympics, and also Chairs their Health, Safety & Security and Investment Committees. Simon also sits on the Board of the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation and the Global Centre of Rail Excellence.

He was appointed CBE in 2019 for services to the railway industry and is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

National Highways Chair Dipesh Shah said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon to the National Highways Board. He is a welcome addition to the Board and brings a wealth of experience which will be relevant to the company’s work. In particular, his deep knowledge on health and safety, major projects and investments, along with experience at board level will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Simon.”

Speaking of his appointment, Simon said: “I am looking forward to working with fellow Board members and colleagues across the organisation as we shape the strategy for RIS3 and beyond, as well deploying my insights and experience from other sectors to assist with this journey.”

https://nationalhighways.co.uk