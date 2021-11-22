New North East transport and logistics facilities get planning green light

Transport, logistics and distribution company Elddis Transport is gearing up for expansion and growth after plans worth close to £1.5 million to develop its operations were given the green light by planners.

The move has seen the Consett-based company secure approval to transform its recent acquisition of the former GT Engineering site in Delves Lane into new storage and distribution space as part of plans to secure additional onsite capacity for its warehouse operations.

Work on the site, which will allow commercial vehicles to unload/load goods as part of an expanding logistics operation, will see the installation of a new roof, access doors and improved car parking along with refurbished office accommodation and the addition of dedicated new training and meeting rooms.

The news follows approval earlier in the summer for Elddis to proceed with plans for a permanent new commercial HGV and trailer park in Newton Aycliffe on land off Jowett Way, which offers access to local transport hubs and the main A1M. This is part of a long-term strategy by the firm to improve its current facilities and will see new vehicle and pedestrian access, landscaping, lighting and security measures including CCTV and fencing installed at the park to boost haulage operations.

Planning approval comes after Elddis sold its site at Old Pit Lane near the Arnison Centre in Durham to Premcor Estates, which is developing the site to create a new discount food store and retail units. Funds from this sale are being re-invested by Elddis in the Delves Lane and Newton Aycliffe projects, with the aim of supporting future growth and success for the firm and its 320-strong workforce.

Jonathan Wallace, senior director of Newcastle planning and development consultancy, Lichfields, who secured planning approval from Durham County Council’s planning department, said: “This is great news for Elddis and contributes significantly to their ambitious plans for expansion. We have worked closely with Durham County Council on these various projects that will not only secure skilled jobs but will also see funds re-invested in the area, with positive spin-off benefits for the local economy.”

Planning approval, which comes as Elddis marks 50 years in business, is part of future growth plans said Richard Toner, commercial director at Elddis.

He added: “Our success is driven by focusing on customer needs and quality services. Planning approval provides the platform to move on to the next level and underline our commitment to investing in the business, creating additional quality vehicle space and facilities for longer term growth and success.”

