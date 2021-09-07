New order confirms Garic’s commitment to Volvo

National provider of plant and site equipment, Garic, has taken delivery of four new Volvo FH 8×2 rear-steer rigids and one Volvo FM Globetrotter 6×2 rigid, with several additional FMs to follow later in the year.

Supplying dealer Thomas Hardie Commercials fought off two rival manufacturers to win this latest order, with Volvo now the dominant force in the company’s 30-strong fleet.

Barrie Ashcroft, Fleet Maintenance Manager at Garic commented: “We’ve had a great working relationship with Volvo for the past three years and we’re keen to add more of their products to our operation. In total, around 85 per cent of the fleet is now with them.

“The competitor marques we considered before committing to Volvo didn’t meet the efficiency levels our business demands, nor the standards of in-cab comfort we like to ensure our drivers can enjoy on the road.”

Supplied by Paul McNicholas, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials, the new FHs are each mounted with a Fassi 710 crane and flatbed body, supplied and fitted by The Crane Centre in Sandbach. The trucks will be used to transport plant and machinery to customers around the UK, powered by Volvo’s proven D13K engine, producing 460 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque for excellent driveability and low fuel consumption.

The FMs will each be equipped with bespoke-built Fuller Tankers bodywork and a factory-fitted lower passenger door window for added safety, allowing the driver to have better visibility of other road users. They will be used to support the firm’s on-site welfare cabins, removing waste water and refilling fresh water and red diesel tanks – with power provided by Volvo’s D13K engine, delivering up to 420 hp and 2,100 Nm of torque.

All of the new trucks feature Volvo’s 12-Speed I-Shift automated gearbox, which evaluates information about weight, speed, torque demand and road grade to perform every single shift with precision. By constantly communicating with the engine, it adjusts the revs and brake effect for maximum performance.

Garic’s Transport Manager, Mark Booth said: “These new vehicles are replacing some older competitor models and the feedback we’ve had from our drivers has been great so far. They are particularly happy with the amount of space inside the sleeper cab on the FHs and the lower fuel consumption of the trucks ties in well with our sustainability plans and route to carbon zero – something that’s really important to our business right now.”

The trucks have been supplied on a five-year contract hire agreement with Volvo Financial Services, which incorporates a Volvo Gold Contract repair and maintenance package.

Garic has been operating for over 30 years and has grown to become one of the most trusted plant and site equipment providers in the country. With a wide range of products in its fleet, the business continually strives to increase its eco offering and only invests in sustainable solutions. Priding itself on listening to customers’ needs, delivering results and working innovatively to become a leader in CO2 emission reduction.

www.volvo.com