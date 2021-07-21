New people and new positions at RTITB

RTITB is pleased to announce several senior appointments bringing further expertise to benefit organisations delivering RTITB workplace transport training.

The West Midlands-based company has also appointed several new team members throughout the business. They are continuing to recruit for a wide range of positions to meet ever-growing demand, with the full-time equivalent employee headcount increasing by 30% since March 2021.

New Senior Team appointments within RTITB

A restructuring of some of the senior leadership team at RTITB has resulted in the following appointments:

Alex Samson has joined the company’s board of directors as Systems and Learning Development Director – he will provide strategic direction for the ongoing digital development of RTITB’s services. Utilising the latest learning technologies, RTITB aims to improve material handling equipment and transport training outcomes to help industry be safer and more efficient.

Ruth Edwards is now Operations Director, allowing Laura Nelson, Managing Director to focus on business growth and market development.

Gavin Hutchinson has been appointed Senior Technical Services Manager

Sarah Brown has been promoted to Driver CPC and ADR Manager

Jordan Dalziel has been promoted to Marketing & Communications Manager

RTITB departments expand in challenging times

“In spite of the challenges the industry is facing due to Covid-19, IR35, BREXIT and the ongoing logistics skills shortage, RTITB is continuing to see growth and demand in many areas,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB. “We are proud to be able to offer job and career development opportunities, while also continuing to develop more products and services that contribute to improved workplace transport safety.”

For example, the Apprenticeship EPA (End Point Assessment) side of the business is growing exponentially due to recent contract wins with the Ministry of Defence, resulting in changes to the team.

Karl White has been appointed in the newly created role of Deputy EPA Manager, to support EPA Manager Andy Blatch

Kiri Morris, previously working in the RTITB Customer Support team, has become Senior Administrator for EPA.

With the RTITB Accreditation offering continuing to evolve to best meet the needs of in-house training teams and commercial training providers, RTITB has appointed four additional Auditors, Examiners, and Assessors, as well as a replacement Auditing Coordinator and Customer support team member.

In addition, Joel O’Brien has been appointed in the newly created position of Project Coordinator to help manage various HR projects whilst also dealing with new and existing customer roll-outs for the MyRTITB TrainingFriend app, eLearning, and more. In his new role, he will also manage internal product development projects.

Creating new roles as RTITB expands

The RTITB team has already expanded in 2021 to help meet demand, with nine new team members coming on board between April and June, to help the numerous businesses still tackling Covid-19 related training backlogs.

Recruitment, continues, with further positions to be filled within sales and marketing.

“With RTITB’s ever-growing portfolio of services we’ll continue to expand our team in Telford and around the UK to help meet demand. Filling these positions is important not just for the business, but for our customers,” adds Laura. “With more hands-on deck to help support customers on a daily basis, we’re able to carry out more audits and exams, and meet demand for EPAs, keeping safety and training at the heart of what we do.”

For more information about RTITB or to enquire about vacant positions, please contact us on +44 (0)1952 520200 or visit www.rtitb.com.