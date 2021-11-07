New Racksack provides weightier solution for improved waste collection and segregation

Workplace visual communications and safety products specialist Beaverswood has enhanced its warehouse and distribution centre waste collection and segregation system with a new heavy duty racksack.

The racksack range allows pickers to quickly and safely dispose of cardboard, paper, plastic, clips and other common waste, which is then emptied into onsite balers and skips to be sent away for offsite recycling. The racksack design has been engineered to save time and floor space, with its durability, size and the innovative way it conveniently hangs on the end of racking and other fixtures and fittings. It enables operators to secure significant improvements in the segregation and management of waste materials, maintaining safe, tidy and productive workspaces as staff pick and fulfil delivery orders in 24/7 operations.

The new reinforced heavy duty racksack is manufactured from hardwearing woven polypropylene to withstand the rigours of the industrial environment and provides greater capacity and durability. The extended racksack range now includes wall and workbench mountable sacks for added waste management flexibility, providing more space-saving waste solutions that contribute towards a tidier workplace and reduced risk from slip or trip hazards.

Racksack hangs neatly off the ends of shelving and racking systems that are between 900mm to 1100mm wide – locators simply hook into the holes of the side profile of the end frames and allow the sack to be quickly removed and emptied. Sacks, which measure 800mm high x 920mm wide x 400mm deep, are available in several design options: 1 x blank; 13 x text and symbol; and 5 x symbol only – and are supplied in individual units or packs of five or 10. The range includes versions for trolleys, roll cages, walls and workbenches.

Jim Roberts, product manager at Beaverswood, said: “The new reinforced sack has been designed and tested to meet and exceed the 25kg lifting limit in the workplace, providing lasting durability and performance in busier workplaces.

“As space becomes ever more premium, we have extended the racksack family to affix to workbenches and walls – this is a direct response to meet our customers’ needs, who are prolific users of the racksack and have been demanding further space-saving options for different areas at work. We’re pleased to continue to invest in the racksack range and provide different racksack solutions for our customers workspaces.” More at http://www.beaverswood.co.uk