New reach truck models from Toyota optimise safety and performance levels

Toyota Material Handling Europe has launched the first three models in the new BT Reflex family of reach trucks. The latest models – the high-performance R-series, the E-series (which features Toyota’s iconic and unique tilting cab) and the flexible O-series for inside and outside use – set new standards in safety, efficiency and ergonomics.

The trucks, which are offered with load capacities of between 1.4 and 2.5 tonnes and lift heights of up to 13 metres, feature a host of innovations – including an updated ergonomic operator compartment that optimises safety, performance levels and operator comfort.

Within the operator’s cabin the steering unit with palm support has been refined for enhanced touch sensitivity and feel. Also, a new main control console positioned to the right-hand side of the driver, helps to make the new BT Reflex models highly intuitive to control – which results in improved throughput speeds and safer working.

Another notable addition within the operator’s area is a new large colour touchscreen display which provides a clear view of critical information and direct access to the truck’s programmable features and functions. Like the main controls, the touchscreen has been designed with ease of operation in mind and its instinctive and interactive functionality guarantees a high level of efficiency

Of course, driver comfort has not been forgotten and all the new models have the option of a high-quality air suspension seat.

With environmental issues a key design consideration, every model is lithium-ion ready and comes with a choice of three intelligent energy solutions to suit every customer’s application requirements. These solutions are based on Toyota’s own modular lithium-ion battery system and deliver a high degree of operational flexibility. With good charging discipline, even the smallest option will provide the consistent power levels required to allow the trucks to work around the clock – even within the most demanding environments.

All reach trucks from Toyota are connected smart trucks. Factory-fitted with integrated telematics, they are easy to connect with Toyota’s I_Site fleet management tool. I_Site allows users to measure truck safety and performance and achieve considerable savings in their fleet’s overall running costs.

For the new machines the driver interface has also been improved, with the availability of I_Site features such as Smart Access – which allows only authorised operators to start a truck. In addition a Pre-Operational Check tool makes sure that an automated check is carried by the driver before the beginning of every shift or day.

Toyota has been at the forefront of class-leading reach truck design for over 25 years, during which time the company has brought such innovative features as the iconic tilting cab, transitional lift control and 360° steering to the market.

The latest additions to the BT Reflex range continue the company’s proud history of reach truck innovation, as José María Gener, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Toyota Material Handling Europe, explains: “Providing businesses with high-quality, cost-effective and safe ways to power material handling equipment is of foremost importance, while keeping the environmental impact to a minimum. With these new products, we are reaching new levels in terms of safety, ergonomics and energy efficiency and we will continue to focus on bringing customers sustainable and efficient material handling solutions in the future.”