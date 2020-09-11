New Red Ex Line safety light from Pyroban for any ATEX zone

Safety company Pyroban has launched Red Ex Line™ explosion proof perimeter lights for ATEX lift trucks operating in Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22 hazardous areas. The compact, ready-to-fit lights are suitable for use with lift trucks of any age or make.

“For production or storage applications where pedestrians work in close proximity to trucks handling flammable materials, there are clear safety implications,” explains Darren Boiling, Materials Handling Sales Manager for Pyroban. “Red Ex Line helps minimise risks for all of those working in Zoned hazardous areas by providing a perimeter marking warning system around a truck.”

“It is particularly effective in increasing safety where visibility is poor, such as in warehouse aisles or crossings where IBCs or drums containing flammable material are being handled,” he continues, explaining that the system is well suited to applications storing or handling chemicals, solvents, waste, paints, whisky, foodstuffs, and more.

Red Ex Line is ATEX* EX II 2G/D compliant for operations in Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22 hazardous areas, making it suitable for use where spillage or accidental release of flammable material may create an explosive atmosphere.

“The new Red Ex Line lights can be easily fitted in the field to lift trucks from any EX manufacturer,” says Darren. “We can also supply factory-fitted Red Ex Line lights with any new Pyroban conversions.”

The compact Pyroban Red Ex Line perimeter light is built for the challenging conditions of hazardous areas, with a 50,000-hour light life span and diecast aluminium construction, as well as being dust tight (IP6X). Each light is extremely compact and suitable for use in ambient temperatures from -20 to +40 degrees C and can be connected to a 12-48V DC source.

The launch of Red Ex Line follows the recent introduction of Pyroban’s Blue Ex Spot, an explosion proof blue spot light.

www.pyroban.com.