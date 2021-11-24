New resellers appointed as Beaverswood extends its European Product Distribution Operations

Workplace visual communications specialist Beaverswood has appointed new European resellers for its racksack waste collection and segregation range as it continues to expand its international operations and product distribution channels.

Germany-based A.M.P.E.R.E. Deutschland GmbH has been appointed as a new reseller in a move that will enable it to extend its range of products currently available to its pan-Europe reseller network and end-user customers with a selection of new blue and clear fronted racksack systems.

In France, leading industrial and office products reseller Manutan’s present racksack offering will be enhanced with the addition of two blue and two clear fronted sacks. These will now be available to customers in Belgium, Holland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic among other countries.

Racksack allows order pickers to quickly and safely dispose of cardboard, paper, plastic, clips and other common waste, which is then emptied into onsite balers and skips to be sent away for offsite recycling. This saves time and space, enabling operators to secure improvements in the segregation and management of waste materials while maintaining a safe, tidy and productive workspace.

The appointments come as Wokingham-based Beaverswood has maintained a resilient performance during the pandemic while developing its international operations – it recently appointed a European manager to expand its reseller network.

The company also continues to introduce products such as a new heavy duty racksack to support business growth with resellers and end-user customers, who include warehouse, logistics and distribution centre operators.

Chris Bevis, head of business development, said that A.M.P.E.R.E. and Manutan – one of Beaverswood’s largest customers and product resellers – will be partners in extending racksack’s reach and customer support across Europe.

He added: “We are gaining traction via our distributor channels, which has led to an estimated 20% increase in demand for our products in the last year. Their appointments reflect our ambition and commitment to bring innovative products to market via strong partnerships and reseller relationships.”

Alexis Körner, sales marking systems and operational safety at A.M.P.E.R.E. Deutschland GmbH, said: “This is an extremely positive move for both companies, opening up exciting new opportunities to introduce an added value product solution to our own reseller network.

“The European warehousing, logistics and materials handling sectors are seeing unprecedented growth and the introduction of racksack allows us to further serve these markets with high quality products and services.”

